Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

