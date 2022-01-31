Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $601,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

