Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 41,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

