Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 800 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

