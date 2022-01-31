Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $539,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 101.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $62.06 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

