Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,000 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.57 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.