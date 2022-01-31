Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,929 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

VGR opened at $11.27 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

