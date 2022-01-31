MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 139.1% in January

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the December 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INKT. William Blair began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

