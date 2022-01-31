Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

MU stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

