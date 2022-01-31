MIB Coin Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $534,267.12 and $26.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00095400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,196,846 coins and its circulating supply is 166,894,918 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

