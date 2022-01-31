Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MTRO stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.30) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.61. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.75 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £166.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.