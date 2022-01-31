Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

MTRO stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.30) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.61. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.75 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £166.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

