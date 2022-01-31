Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.58. 18,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 472,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

