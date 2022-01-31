Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

CASH opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

