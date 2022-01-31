Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.