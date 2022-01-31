Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.