Meridian Network Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $124,974.93 and $52.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00240393 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006928 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.61 or 0.01130451 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003814 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

