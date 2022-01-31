Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

