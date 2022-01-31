Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.