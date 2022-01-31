Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.81. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2,230 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $804.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

