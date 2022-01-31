Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $3,229,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DraftKings by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in DraftKings by 10.8% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DraftKings by 214.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

