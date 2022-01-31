Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $521,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,879,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

