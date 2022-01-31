Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 193,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV opened at $105.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

