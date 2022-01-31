Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $480,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Newmark Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.