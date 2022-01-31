Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,500 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.