Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $13.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 322,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

