Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $191.75 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.48 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

