Mdex Market Capitalization Hits $186.21 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $186.21 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.11 or 0.06708386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.93 or 0.99812856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,629,432 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

