Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

