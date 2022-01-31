MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $845,532.51 and $29,166.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.48 or 0.99883736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00073044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00163321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00317906 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

