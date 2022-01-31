Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTRX opened at $6.69 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Matrix Service by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

