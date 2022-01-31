Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3,714.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.63.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

