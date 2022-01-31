Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3,714.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.63.

Shares of MTCH opened at $109.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

