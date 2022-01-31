Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOOR opened at $96.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

