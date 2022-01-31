Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $662.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.64 million and the lowest is $656.60 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of DOOR traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.29. 199,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

