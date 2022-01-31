Markel (MKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $16.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $75 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKL opened at $1,212.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,233.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,247.98. Markel has a 1-year low of $961.66 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Markel stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

