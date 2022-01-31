Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,212.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,233.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $961.66 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

