Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 161,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.