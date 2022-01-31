Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYNZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

