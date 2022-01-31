Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $70 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 632,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $106.84 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

