Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1,813.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $59,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

