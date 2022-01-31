Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $58,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE NTB opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

