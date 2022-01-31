Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 303,737 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,737 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $68,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

