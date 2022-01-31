Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $21,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $13,441,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $11,863,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $9,791,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.