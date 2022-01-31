Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $174,128,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $315.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

