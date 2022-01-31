LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

