Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

