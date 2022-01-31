Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,265 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

