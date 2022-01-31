Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $45.49 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

