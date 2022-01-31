Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.84 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $61.46 million and $8.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00112353 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

