Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,544 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $45.89 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.